Good City Beer Release | Scarcity: Hazy IPA
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us on Friday, May 24 for the second release in our Scarcity Series, Scarcity: Hazy IPA. It's juicy, it's hazy, it's trendy. Let's be honest, that's all you really need to know.
Scarcity: Hazy IPA will be available on draft and in 4-packs at both Good City locations. The Scarcity Series is ~taproom exclusive~ and is produced in smaller batches, so make sure you snag some of this hazy goodness while it's still available!
Info
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!