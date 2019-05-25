Good City Brewery Tour

Join us for a behind the scenes look at the Good City brewery! We offer tours every Saturday at 1pm and 2pm at our East Side location. Tours cost $10 and include:

- A full pour of beer to drink on the tour

- Special Good City glassware (made specifically for tours and not available for general purchase)

- Customer's choice of a wooden token redeemable for 1 free beer at our Downtown location OR 10% off packaged beer coupon (10% off packaged beer coupon only redeemable on day of tour)

To reserve your spot on a tour, it is recommended you purchase tickets online in advance. Day of tickets are available in the taproom on a first come, first served basis if spots are still open.

Kids and families are welcome on the tour but at their own discretion. Our tours last around 45 minutes. Kids 12 and under do not require a ticket.

MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE, OR ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN. ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL. WE DO NOT OFFER REFUNDS FOR PURCHASED TICKETS.