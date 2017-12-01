Good Landers Improv

On Friday, Dec. 1 ComedySportz Garage will host a long-form improv show from Good Landers, a 2-year-old all-female troupe of improvisers specializing in the “montage” format of long-form improvisation.

The troupe will take suggestions from the audience, tell true stories from their personal lives and improvise scenes from there. The performance will open with stand-up from Addie Blanchard, and there will be three special guests performing with Good Landers.

Admission is $10 (cash only) or $5 with a canned item donation to the Riverwest Food Pantry. Check here for the full lineup.