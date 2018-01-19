GOODHOPEHOUSE

Galerie Kenilworth is excited to announce its 3rd exhibition, Goodhopehouse, featuring new work by Berlin, Germany-based artists Laura Sachs, David Scheisser, Malte Zenses, Yannic Pöpperling, Walker Brengel, Christian Hoosen, and Felix Rank.

Goodhopehouse is a rough translation for Gute-hoffnungs-hütte, a pre-war steel manufacturer who's I-beams support the building, and the studios for the 7 artists within.

The I-beam, symbolic of the building’s past becomes the perfect metaphor for the group–clean, raw, foundational. Each artist works in uniquely reductive ways, paving a clean slate from which to rebuild selective meaning. Perhaps in reaction to the clutter of modern life, or influenced by Berlin’s hard edge, the work is minimal, and yet dense with meaning.

The show is dominated by paintings, all near or fully abstract. A counterpoint, two photos by Yannic Pöpperling, offer the only roots to the physical world. A straining horse in a foreign place and a dusky sky punched by a full moon encapsulate the mood; beautiful and patient, with a touch of longing.

An opening reception will be held Friday, January 19th from 7-11pm. Hors D'oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. Featured artists Walker Brengel, Yannic Pöpperling, and Felix Rank will be in attendance.

Tel 414 220 1172

www.galeriekenilworth.com

info@galeriekenilworth.com