Gospel Choir Spring Concert
Greater Bethlehem Ministeries 1457 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: 7pm
The UWM Gospel Choir, under director Diante Harris, presents its final performance of the 2016-2017 school year with an evening of Gospel music. Guests include Tryphosa Tyler, Fre Robinson & Pure Voices, Living Sacrifice Liturgical Dancers, and the Marquette University Gospel Choir.
Price: free
Info
Greater Bethlehem Ministeries 1457 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Concerts