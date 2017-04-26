Gospel Choir Spring Concert

Greater Bethlehem Ministeries 1457 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 7pm

The UWM Gospel Choir, under director Diante Harris, presents its final performance of the 2016-2017 school year with an evening of Gospel music. Guests include Tryphosa Tyler, Fre Robinson & Pure Voices, Living Sacrifice Liturgical Dancers, and the Marquette University Gospel Choir.

Price: free

