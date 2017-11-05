Grace Fine Art & Craft Festival
Grace Center 250 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Come and visit over 25 select artisans selling original work!
Each year the products vary, but in past years fine artisan products included:
• Fiber art, clothing & jewelry
• Pottery, Thai Village handicrafts, photography prints, paintings
• Mixed-media jewelry including a variety of silver, precious gems, found objects
• Soap and body-care products, lip balm, bath accessories
• Many fine crafted accessories including scarves, purses, table runners, and gift bags
• Unique fused glass items, as well as clay pieces, wooden utensils, wooden coat trees and racks.