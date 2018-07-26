Grand Opening Celebration for Rhythm of Life Chiropractic

Join Rhythm of Life Chiropractic & the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce for the Grand Opening of our New Location!

Enjoy Free Entertainment, Wellness Screenings, Raffle Prizes, Appetizers, Beer, Wine & Smoothies!

Rhythm of Life Chiropractic is the area’s cutting-edge Chiropractic clinic for high-touch/high-tech care. Come find out how you can regain and maintain good health with the services available in this unique, natural, relaxing space!

Unique Services we offer:

 Drug-free relief from musculoskeletal pain or injury.

 Surgery-free solutions to back pain, neck pain, poor posture, as well as other issues that can be treated with chiropractic care like asthma,

sinus issues, tingling in arms, legs, feet or hands, digestive issues.

 Help with Supplements that can get your system in balance, so you feel great.

 Cold Laser treatments to target the source of pain and heal faster.

 Friendly, compassionate care for the whole family.