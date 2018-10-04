Grant Images Gallery Exhibit & Ribbon Cutting

Grant Images Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Gallery Exhibit

September 21, 2018

BROOKFIELD, WI: Grant Images, a Brookfield-based portrait and event photography business, is excited to celebrate their first year of business. To honor the event, Grant Images will be hosting a gallery exhibit and ribbon cutting at The Corners of Brookfield Community Room on Thursday, October 4 from 3-7 pm.

“Growing our Grant Images this year has been just an incredible experience. Photography is more than a business- it is our life. We could not have asked for better partnerships, clients, and opportunities,” says owner and photographer DeAndre Grant. “I am looking forward to celebrating Grant Image’s first year by showcasing our art work in a gallery exhibit. So many great moments captured and we are excited to share it with the community.”

Photography from Grant Images will be on display for the event. Festivities will include a raffle with prizes, networking opportunities and a ribbon cutting with the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments provided. The event is free and open to the public.

The location is a favorite of Grant Images. Grant Images partners regularly with The Corners of Brookfield, and other community businesses (Marcus Theaters, iHeartRadio), to photograph their events.

Grant Images is a veteran and black-owned business run by Wisconsin natives DeAndre and Amber Grant. Their photography offerings span events, photo booth, and family portraiture (maternity, newborn, milestones). They are committed to supporting the community and have worked with organizations like Make A Wish, Walker’s Point Center of the Arts and Bublr Bikes. To learn more about Grant Images, visit https://grantimagesllc.zenfolio.com