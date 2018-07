Jazz in the Garden: Jack and Jill Jazz w/Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen (6pm)

SANGER HOUSE JAZZ IN THE GARDEN Jack Grassel-voice, Triple-neck (bass, guitar, mandolin) and Melodica, Jill Jensen-voice. Stunning 1872 urban event venue, extensive gardens and B&B. Cost includes all food, wines, beers, beverages, garden and mansion tours and concert. By pre-paid $40 reservation only: 414-640-6003, 1823 N. Palmer St. Milwaukee, WI 53212