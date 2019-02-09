Great Lake Swimmers w/Native Harrow
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Great Lake Swimmers are a critically-acclaimed indie folk group featuring a blend of acoustic instruments, rural soundscapes and wistful vocals. Their latest album, 2018’s ‘The Waves, The Wake’ experiments with adopting a unique orchestral and improvisational approach to modern folk music.
Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance