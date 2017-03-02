Great Lakes Baroque presents Suzanne Lommler, mezzo-soprano

Event time: 7pm

In recent seasons, brilliant young mezzo-soprano Suzanne Lommler has been garnering rave reviews for her performances with Chicago's Haymarket Opera Company. With Jory Vinikour on harpsichord and fortepiano and Craig Trompeter on Baroque cello, Suzanne will perform music by Georg Friedrich Händel and Franz Joseph Haydn.

For info: http://www.greatlakesbaroque.org

Price: Adult [General Admission] - $30.80 online | $30 at the door Senior Citizens (age 65+) [General Admission] - $20.50 online | $20 at the door Students, Veterans, Unemployed (with valid ID) [General Admission] - $5.25 online | $5 at the door