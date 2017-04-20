Great Lakes Baroque
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: pm
The Last Jewels of the Court
Harpsichord virtuoso Philippe LeRoy presents a very special program of exquisite and rare music from the court of Marie-Antoinette. Discover extraordinary works by Beauvarlet Charpentier, Nicolas Séjan and others.
Price: Tickets may be purchased at http://www.greatlakesbaroque.org/ or at the door of any concert. Please call (312) 405-7702 for more information.
