Great Lakes Baroque

Google Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00

North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: pm

The Last Jewels of the Court

Harpsichord virtuoso Philippe LeRoy presents a very special program of exquisite and rare music from the court of Marie-Antoinette. Discover extraordinary works by Beauvarlet Charpentier, Nicolas Séjan and others.

Price: Tickets may be purchased at http://www.greatlakesbaroque.org/ or at the door of any concert. Please call (312) 405-7702 for more information.

Info
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Great Lakes Baroque - 2017-05-12 00:00:00