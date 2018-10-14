Great Lakes Ukulele Festival (9am)

The Great Lakes Ukulele Festival (formerly the Milwaukee Ukulele Festival), has been revamped to highlight a new venue and a shift to accent a smaller more regional flavor. This year we welcome workshops and a concert by The Ukulele Sunshine Band, the Lil Rev Trio, Neal Chin and Casey MacGill. The new venue at Anodyne Coffee Roasters (www.anodynecoffee.com) in historic Walkers Point. The all-day event features 7-8 vendors, workshops, and concludes with a 4pm concert open to the general public.

A Full Day Pass is $45 and the Concert only is $15. Pre-registration is encouraged!