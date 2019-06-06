Opening Reception is Thursday, June 6

The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University opens an exhibition of work by the artists who received the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists in 2018. The exhibition brings together work by Chris Cornelius and Keith Nelson in the Established category; and three artists in the Emerging category: Nazlı Dinçel, Makeal Flammini, and Rosemary Ollison. The exhibition was curated by Emilia Layden, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the Haggerty Museum of Art, and remains on view through August 4, 2019.

The Nohl Fellowship exhibition opens on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 West Tory Hill Street, on the Marquette campus. A public opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 6, 6-8 pm.

The Fellows were chosen in November 2018 from a field of 177 applicants by a panel of three jurors: Lucy Mensah, an independent curator and visiting assistant professor of Museum and Exhibition Studies at the University of Illinois in Chicago’s School of Art & Art History; Risa Puleo, an independent curator; and Ashley Stull Meyers, co-curator of the 2019 Portland (OR) Biennial. Funded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund and administered by the Bradley Family Foundation, the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists provide unrestricted funds for artists to create new work or complete work in progress. The program is open to practicing artists residing in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington counties.

More information: http://www.marquette.edu/haggerty/

Museum hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 am to 4:30 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; and Sunday, noon to 5 pm. Museum admission is always free. The museum will be closed July 1-7.