The annual Greater Milwaukee Golf Show kicks off Friday, March 15 and runs through the weekend, and features numerous exhibitors and vendors from around the country, exciting activities, hourly door prizes, and contests. If you’re a golf lover looking to see the latest and greatest for the upcoming season, or you’re looking for an exciting family activity, be sure to visit us. Just a few of the prizes and activities include the Grand Prize All-Inclusive Golf Vacation for four to Breezy Point Resort, a $10,000 Long-Putt contest, and a Hole-In-One Challenge. The show will also feature a free GolfTEC Lesson Zone, and all attendees will receive a free round of golf at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam, WI. The event runs Friday, March 15: Noon – 5 pm; Saturday, March 16: 10 am – 5 pm; and Sunday, March 17: 10 am – 3 pm.