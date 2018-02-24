From February 24 – March 4, 2018, the Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show races into town with more than 500 of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from over 30 manufacturers! Returning to the Wisconsin Center, multiple show floors feature all of the latest vehicles in a fun, non-selling environment designed to inform and entertain. In addition to comparing the latest developments in safety, entertainment and convenience features, attendees can also take the latest models from Toyota, Chevrolet, VW, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT for a spin in a test drive.

Visitors can get an up-close look at some of Milwaukee’s finest restored cars at the Bennett Coachworks Showcase featuring antique, classic, hot rod and custom, muscle, sport and exotic, and racecars. In addition, extraordinary luxury and premier high-end vehicles will be on display in the duPONT REGISTRY™ LIVE collection and in the Luxury Zone. This year’s ADAMM Showcase will feature a “Wisconsin Racing” display.

Families can enjoy an 18-hole indoor Mini Golf course, take a spin on various electric powered vehicles at the Kids Test Track, and see the show floor from above on the thrilling FCA Zipline! Kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult on Family Days, Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4.

The Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. The Show will be open to the public Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 4 at the Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.). Show hours are Saturdays 10am to 10pm, Sundays 10am to 6pm, Monday - Thursday 3pm to 9pm, and Friday 1pm to 9pm.

Admission is $12 for adults (13 and over), $9 for senior citizens (62 and older, valid Monday-Thursday only), and $6 for children ages 7-12. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Family Days, Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4. Attendees may purchase e-tickets at www.AutoShowMilwaukee.com to save $1 on adult admission and avoid waiting in box office lines.

All attendees will receive a FREE one-year subscription to Motor Trend™ with each online ticket order or box office purchase, sponsored by ADAMM