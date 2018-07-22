Greater Tuna

By Jaston Williams, Ed Howard, and Joe Sears Directed by: Bruce Cohen

What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye, and Rev. Spikes have in common? In this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas' third-smallest town. This long-running Off Broadway hit features five actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs, y'all. * This show is not appropriate for children due to adult content and language.

"The audience all but exploded the theatre with laughter" - New York Post

Seating is limited in Hicklin Studio Theatre, advance purchase is recommended.