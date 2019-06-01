The greatness I am seeking is also seeking me with Frances Pitt

This seminar is designed to explore a unique mindset for manifesting and creating your best life. Individuals must consider a different and bold way of thinking and feeling in order to manifest a different reality. Just as you think of creating your dream, the Universe is busy sending the right persons to assist you with this task.

Are you willing to admit the payoff and the cost of NOT living the life you are visioning for yourself Right Now? Are you willing to explore a M-I-N-D-S-E-T that transforms thoughts and behaviors that are no longer serving you?

If yes to 1 of these questions, please attend on Saturday morning June 1st at the Beautiful No Studios and step into a new energy of excitement and change that you will create for yourself and the city of Milwaukee!!

Change your thoughts, words, and behaviors and you are changing Milwaukee!

1037 W McKinley Ave.

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.