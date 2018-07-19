Greendale Community Theatre Presents: SHREK THE MUSICAL

It’s a big, bright, beautiful world with Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) this summer! Join GCT as they take a trip with fairy-tale characters to the swamp with the family-friendly hit, Shrek the Musical.

Based on the 2001 Dreamworks movie, Shrek the Musical, takes audiences on a journey with Shrek (Ben Tajnai) to save the Duloc from the evil Lord Farquaad (Mitch Weindorf). After fairy-tale characters invade his swamp, Shrek agrees to help them try and regain their kingdom in order to maintain peace and quiet in his home. Along with Donkey (Shawn Holmes), the group is told that they have to save Princess Fiona (Rae Elizabeth Pare) before they can return to the kingdom. This family-friendly musical is sure to keep every member of the family entertained with its fun songs and its recognizable fairy-tale characters.

Shrek the Musical takes place in Greendale High School’s Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performance dates are July 19, 20, 21, 22 & 26, 27, 28, 29. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission. Student / Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are available online at greendaletheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (414) 817-7600. Tickets are also available at the door at GCT’s Box Office which opens at 6:00 p.m. on performance days.