Greendale Community Theatre Presents: [title of show]

Join Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) as they take an inside look into the creative process of theatre with the hilarious one-act musical [title of show].

As the deadline for the theatre festival looms, friends Hunter (Doug Clemons) and Jeff (Matt Zeman) work to create an original musical to enter. Along with actress friends Heidi (Rachael Zientek) and Susan (Amber Smith), the group struggles to find a good subject for their musical, finally settling on writing a musical about writing a musical. [title of show] uniquely follows the story of its own creation and its entry into a theatre festival. This 90-minute musical will keep audiences laughing from the “Untitled Opening Number” to the final curtain call!

[title of show] takes place in Greendale High School’s Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performance dates are January 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19, 20. All performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission. Student / Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are available online at greendaletheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (414) 817-7600. Tickets are also available at the door at GCT’s Box Office which opens at 6:00 p.m. on performance days.