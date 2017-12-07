Greendale High School Theatre presents: It's a Wonderful Life

Greendale High School Theatre announces that tickets to its 2017 Play, IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, are now on sale.

Performance dates and times are Thursday and Friday, December 7 & 8 (7:30 p.m.) and a Saturday Matinee, December 9, 2:00 p.m. Download a ticket order form at http://hs.greendale.k12.wi.us/theatre.html and mail, fax or email that form with payment to Greendale High School Theatre.

Tickets may be purchased in the Auditorium Lobby on November 28 (2:30pm to

3:30pm), December 4 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and December 5 (2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). If

tickets remain unsold, they will be available on show dates one hour before curtain.

Prices are $8.00 For Adults and $5.00 For Students 18 & under. All seats are

unreserved.

For more information, please call the High School, (414) 423-0110, or email

GreendaleHSTheate@gmail.com .

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, from the film by Frank Capra and the story by Philip Van

Doren Stern, has been adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers and is produced by

special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock,

Illinois.