Greenfield Concert Band: "Enjoy the Sounds of Spring"

THE GREENFIELD CONCERT BAND “AMPS” UP ITS SEASON FINALE

MAY 12

Kick off the outdoor concert season as the Greenfield Concert Band brings their all-new

finale performance, Concert In The Park, to the Konkel Park Amphitheater, 5151 W.

Layton Ave., Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Concert In The Park will showcase a collection of crowd-pleasing favorites under the

bandshell of The Amp, Greenfield’s newest music venue. Music lovers of all ages will

experience the fun of John Williams’ “The Cowboys,” the familiar tunes of “Pixar Movie

Magic,” toe-tapping highlights from “Grease!” and more.

Audience members will also have to opportunity to treat their tastebuds to concert

cupcakes, courtesy of Classy Girl Cupcakes. Beer and soda will also be available for

purchase. A percentage of cupcake sales and all bartender tips will benefit the band.

Admission to all 2016-17 Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge.

Donations to the band will be accepted at the event. Audience members are encouraged

to bring a lawn chair or blanket for grass seating. In case of inclement weather, the

performance will take place at the Greenfield Performing Arts Center, 4800 S. 60th St.