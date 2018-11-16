Join the Greenfield Concert Band for a flurry of seasonal sounds!

Greenfield Concert Band’s Fall Concert will feature a wide selection of pieces to warm you through the late fall season and usher in the holidays. Hop in for an exhilarating fall drive with Samuel Hazo’s “Ride,” embrace the peace and quiet of Michael Colgrass’s “Old Churches” and Eric Whitacre’s “Sleep,” gear up for the holiday frenzy with “Selections from ‘Home Alone’” and more.

Admission to all 2018-19 Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge. Donations to the band will be accepted at the event. A raffle of over $1,500 worth of tickets, gifts and prizes from area businesses and attractions will also take place during and after the concert.