Join the Greenfield Concert Band for a “concert to rule them all!”

Greenfield Concert Band’s Winter Concert will invite audiences on a thrilling journey through Middle Earth as they embark on Johan de Meij’s inimitable and breathtaking Symphony No. 1, “The Lord of the Rings.”

The evening’s program will also feature “An Outdoor Overture” and “Excerpts from Appalachian Spring” from American master Aaron Copland.

Admission to all 2018-19 Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge. Donations to the band will be accepted at the event. A raffle of over $1,300 worth of tickets, gifts and prizes from area businesses and attractions will also take place during and after the concert.