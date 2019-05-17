Greenfield Concert Band's Concert in the Park

Kick off the outdoor concert season as the Greenfield Concert Band brings their finale back to

the Konkel Park Amphitheater, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Under the direction of conductor Kelly Schultz, Concert in the Park will showcase a collection

of crowd-pleasing favorites, including the music of “Porgy and Bess,” a trip to the circus with

“American Big Top” and plenty more fun tunes to keep audiences humming along all night.

New this year, audience members will also have the opportunity to kick back and relax with a

beer or soda on the open-air patio of the park’s Amp Haus. All bartender tips will benefit the

band. Greenfield favorites Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds will also be onsite to satisfy

audience members’ cheesy dinner and snack cravings.

Admission to all 2018-19 Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge. Donations to

the band will be accepted at the event. Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair

or blanket for grass seating.