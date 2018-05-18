Greenfield Concert Band Spring Concert
Konkel Park 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Concert in the Park will feature a new lineup of crowd-pleasing music for the whole family. As always, admission is FREE!
Beer and soda will also be available during the concert at the cash bar. All bartender tips will benefit the band.
In case of inclement weather, our rain venue is the Greenfield Performing Arts Center, 4800 S. 60th St.
Info
