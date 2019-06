Greg Koch Guitar Clinic (Free)

Join Cascio Music for a free guitar-playing clinic filled with music, fun and frolic! Internationally-known but locally-grown Milwaukee native Greg Koch has forged a successful career as a guitar player's guitarist. In addition to his 15 releases on multiple record labels which feature his unique take on a variety of American guitar styles and his versatile compositions, Koch is widely known for his lengthy tenure as an international ambassador for Fender Guitars. Greg is also a best-selling author and video instructor for music publisher Hal Leonard. Greg Koch’s clinic is sponsored by Fishman.