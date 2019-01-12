Greg Laswell is one of the most uncompromising songwriters of our time. You may recognize a big of Leonard Cohen in his tormented baritone, or think of Tom Waits when you sense how deep in the gut these songs come from. But if there is a quality that still and ever marks out Laswell’s writing, it’s an ability to use words like unrepentant paper cuts. Should you be at the receiving end, perhaps you might not feel the sting at first, but it will burn like hell later.