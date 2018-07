Grown Up Summer Camp

Summer Camp isn’t just for kids! Here’s an evening of summer camp fun… with a twist! Rock climbing, paddling, campfire s'mores, plus a beer tasting and education station with New Belgium Brewing Company beer. Must be 21 or older in order to participate. Registration starts at 5:30pm and camp officially starts at 6pm!

Date and Time

Friday, July 20th 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505

Price

For adults 21 or older | $25 (Nonmembers: $30)

Contact: Margaret Gerrits mgerrits@urbanecologycenter.org