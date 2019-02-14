Guest Artist Ian Clarke, flute performs on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7:30pm in Light Recital Hall.

Ian Clarke, world renowned British flutist and composer will present a concert featuring his own compositions with piano accompaniment. Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students www.ianclarke.net

Tickets for any and all of these events can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu, by visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office, or the Information Services Desk in the University Center.