Guest Speaker Michael Puryear at MIAD

A presentation by the world-renowned furniture maker. Puryear is a creator of objects remarkable for their attention to craft, simplicity and subtle adaptation to their use. His Dan Chair (c. 2010) is in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Free and open to the public.

This program supports Chair^5: Five Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation, a highly interactive and experimental furniture exhibition co-produced by the Chipstone Foundation and MIAD. On view in the Brooks Stevens Gallery through March 3.