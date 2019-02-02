Guitar Workshop: Django Reinhardt & Gypsy Jazz Techniques

Django Reinhardt and Gypsy Jazz Guitar Techniques

with Velvet Caravan guitarist, Jimmy Grant.

For Guitarists at all levels.

Workshop held in the Thrasher Opera House Art Gallery on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 1-3 PM. Admission $20.

An in-depth analysis of Django Reinhardt playing the blues in the Jazz Manouche/Gypsy Jazz style. We will be studying multiple Django rhythmic and solo techniques and learning how each lick functions.

Some things we will go over are:

Proper technique

Effectively practicing timing

The importance of good rhythm guitar tone & taste

We will analyze a minor Blues, a major Blues, and a rhythm changes tune. Handouts in notation & TAB will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thrasheroperahouse.com or by calling our office 920.294.4279

Jimmy Grant and the band Velvet Caravan will be playing at Thrasher that evening. Doors open at 6:45 PM, Concert begins at 7:30 PM. Concert tickets are $22. Participants of the workshop who attend the concert will receive a FREE drink voucher that can be used at the Thrasher bar that night.