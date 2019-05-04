Be a part of the First Ever Milwaukee woman and non-binary individual hackathon.

Hack-a-Pipeline

May 4th (8 am - 10 pm) and May 5th (8 am - 5 pm)

Win prizes, eat food, make friends, and learn new tech.

Food, snacks, and drinks provided Saturday and Sunday.

The top three winning teams, determined by the judges, will win prize money, (1st place $2500, 2nd place $2500, 3rd place $500).

Registration fees:

Professional $40

Student $25

Scholarships are available if needed. Please contact us Liftupcareers@gmail.com

Hosted @ Ward 4

313 N Plankinton Ave Suite 205, Milwaukee, WI 53203