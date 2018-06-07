HAGGERTY MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES FIFTEENTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE NOHL FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM WITH TWO NEW EXHIBITIONS

Opening Reception is Thursday, June 7

The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University opens two exhibitions celebrating artists recognized by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists program. The annual exhibition of work by the current fellows will be accompanied by an exhibition featuring work by nearly all of the ninety-six artists and collectives that have received fellowships during the program’s fifteen-year history.

Funded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund and administered by the Bradley Family Foundation, the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists provide unrestricted funds for artists to create new work or complete work in progress. The program is open to practicing artists residing in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington counties.

The Nohl Fellowship exhibitions open on Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 West Tory Hill Street, on the Marquette campus. A public opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 7, 6-8 pm.

More information: http://www.marquette.edu/haggerty/

June 8-August 5, 2018

GREATER MILWAUKEE FOUNDATION’S MARY L. NOHL FUND FELLOWSHIPS FOR INDIVIDUAL ARTISTS 2017 EXHIBITION.

June 8, 2018-January 27, 2019

THE NOHL FELLOWSHIP AT 15