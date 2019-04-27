All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Marcya Daneille and LibraSun Is: Marcya Daneille-vocals, Darrien"DWill" Williams-guitar, Mike Evans-percussion, Alan Harris-bass.
“All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” will be a journey through the Queen’s songbook. The group will perform Aretha’s classic tunes, as well a few lesser known album cuts. Expect the vibe to be soulful and the arrangements will be as diverse as the Queen herself!
Info
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance