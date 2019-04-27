Marcya Daneille and LibraSun Is: Marcya Daneille-vocals, Darrien"DWill" Williams-guitar, Mike Evans-percussion, Alan Harris-bass.

“All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” will be a journey through the Queen’s songbook. The group will perform Aretha’s classic tunes, as well a few lesser known album cuts. Expect the vibe to be soulful and the arrangements will be as diverse as the Queen herself!