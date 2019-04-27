All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

to Google Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00

No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Marcya Daneille and LibraSun Is: Marcya Daneille-vocals, Darrien"DWill" Williams-guitar, Mike Evans-percussion, Alan Harris-bass.

“All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” will be a journey through the Queen’s songbook. The group will perform Aretha’s classic tunes, as well a few lesser known album cuts. Expect the vibe to be soulful and the arrangements will be as diverse as the Queen herself!

Info

No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - All Hail the Queen of Soul!: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin - 2019-04-27 20:00:00