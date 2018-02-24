Hairball w/Arena

Google Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!   

Vocalists Joe, Steve and Bobby lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hairball w/Arena - 2018-02-24 19:30:00