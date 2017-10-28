Halloween Costume Party w/Suave
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Oct. 28 Starting at 8pm
Live Music by Suave
Costume Judging Prizes
Best Costume
Sexiest Costume
Scariest Costume
And Much more.
Don't miss it. Will be fun!
For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance