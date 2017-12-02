Handel’s "Messiah" featuring Master Singers and Voices of Parkside with the Parkside Orchestra

Bedford Concert Hall, Rita Box Office 262-595-2564; Adult admissions are $15; students $7

On Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, a 24-year-old University of Wisconsin-Parkside tradition continues as the UW-Parkside Master Singers and Voices of Parkside, accompanied by orchestra, presents its triennial performances of George Frideric Handel’s great masterwork, Messiah, "the greatest story ever told set to the greatest music ever written." Messiah is an oratorio -- an extended composition for chorus, orchestra, and soloists -- that was composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel.

UW-Parkside first performed Messiah in 1993 and has proudly presented this work every three years since. The triennial performances of Messiah often take place in community venues as well as on campus, and have become a Southeast Wisconsin fine arts tradition that has spanned almost a quarter of a century. The chorus is a mix of elite student singers, university alumni, and community choristers. The orchestra similarly brings together current and former students, faculty, and community professionals. The soloists, some of whom are faculty members, are of professional caliber.

Presiding at the harpsichord again this year will be UW-Parkside Professor Emerita, Frances Bedford. Professor Bedford has played harpsichord at every single one of the Messiah performances since the inception of UW-Parkside’s Messiah performances in 1993. She will once more perform in the concert hall named in her honor.

This year there will be two performances of Messiah, Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, both in Bedford Hall. The Saturday evening performance commences at 7:00 PM and the downbeat for the Sunday performance is 3:30 PM.