Handel's Messiah - Classically Performed - Free

The Waukesha Choral Union is joined by community voices in a joyous performance of Handel's Messiah. This extraordinary event is, once again, generously sponsored by The Fred and JoAnn Portz Foundation.

The world-renowned Hallelujah Chorus will have you singing in your seats at this free concert!

Michael Chapel directs the singers and orchestra at Carroll University’s Shattuck Hall, with guest soloists lending their vocal artistry to the magnificent score.

Your presence will bring the music to life!

Learn more about the Waukesha Choral Union: www.choralunion.org