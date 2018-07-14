More than 40 artists & crafters come together to present their 100% handmade & handcrafted works in the first-annual "HandMade in the Shade" summer event by Brew City Crafters LLC. We will have woodworking, painting, pottery/ceramics, textile crafts, jewelry, local food vendors and so much more!

We are proud to partner with the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County for this event. Brew City Crafters LLC along with all of our generous vendors will collectively donate school supplies that will help ensure local children will have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Join us on Saturday, July 14th from 10am until 3pm at the St. Francis Lion's Community Center (3476 East Howard Avenue).

Enjoy free admission and free parking!

This event is 100% indoors - visit us rain or shine.