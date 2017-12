Hands-ON Brainteaser Puzzles to try: Family Fun

Sat. Dec. 9, 2017 10:30-12 ..or.. 1:30-3

90-minute hands-on session with 60 brainteaser puzzles to try, make a puzzle to keep, and see awesome collection on exhibit. For adults & families: ages 5-105. $10 cash/person.

Do Call ahead, space is limited. Also after free demonstration of great stocking stuffers for kids & grandpas!

533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington, WI Free parking. 262 763-3946 http://www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org/