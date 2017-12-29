Hands-On Puzzle Solving Fun
Logic Puzzle Museum 533 Milwaukee Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53105
A fun visit with 60 hands-on mechanical brainteaser puzzles to try, visual puzzles, too! There are bells to ring when you solve a puzzle, too, at this small offbeat museum.
See the unique collection on exhibit and make a puzzle to keep! Meet the puzzle collector and the latest addition to the collection.
The hands-on museum is for adults & families ages 5-105. (though not younger)
>> Please Call for tickets, >>> as space is limited.
$10 cash/person.
533 Milwaukee Av,
Burlington, WI Free parking.
262 763-3946
www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org
Info
