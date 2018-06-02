Hands-on Toy Tops, Exhibit & More: Unique Museum TOUR

See 100-Year-old Carrom boards, vintage yo-yos, spinning tops on exhibit plus try the hands-on tops at the unique program and tour for families and adults at the Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum.

The 4-part program includes

- Hands-on fun with 40 hands-on tops, top action games and optical spinners to try!

- See exhibit of 2000 tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes

- Try the I Spy Hunt!

- Enjoy a live show by the Tops Expert, from an MGM movie

...plus meet the Tops Expert from an MGM movie.

The Top Museum has been featured on the PBS TV show "Wild Chicago," in Reminisce Magazine, Wisconsin Trails magazine, and on Discover Wisconsin TV. The books "Weird Wisconsin" and "Offbeat Museums" also feature this small, unusual museum.

-Admission: $14/person

-The museum is for adults, families, and children, minimum of age 4

-Other Top Museum times can be arranged throughout the year for groups of 30-50 people.

-Gift shop is open after program

-Call ahead to order tickets, as space is limited at 262-763-3946 or go to www.topmuseum.org

Top Museum, 533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington, WI

- Parking is free