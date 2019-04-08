Hanging Gardens: Paintings by Thea Kovac

Opening Reception

Monday, April 8, 2019

6-9 pm

SABROSA Cafe & Gallery

3216 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee WI 53207

Delicious small plates, cocktails, wine tasting, live music, and brief remarks by yours truly.

Hanging Gardens

Through May 31, 2019

In the series, A World Before Paisley, large vertical format watercolors reveal an enchanted greenhouse world of dramatic shapes, bold color and flat patterned space where the familiar is strange and the ordinary becomes exotic.

Thea Kovac is a Milwaukee-based

visual artist, poet, and independent art educator who calls her artistic practice The Lost Playground Studio. She paints vivid watercolor and acrylic paintings for public consumption, writes poetry for herself, holds artist residencies in schools and businesses, teaches classes in private and public settings, and hosts Palette Parties for family and business celebrations.

Hours

Open Tuesday through Sunday 7:30 - 3:00

Closed on Mondays