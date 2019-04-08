Hanging Gardens: Paintings by Thea Kovac
Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery 3216 S Howell Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Opening Reception
Monday, April 8, 2019
6-9 pm
SABROSA Cafe & Gallery
3216 S Howell Ave
Milwaukee WI 53207
Delicious small plates, cocktails, wine tasting, live music, and brief remarks by yours truly.
Hanging Gardens
Through May 31, 2019
In the series, A World Before Paisley, large vertical format watercolors reveal an enchanted greenhouse world of dramatic shapes, bold color and flat patterned space where the familiar is strange and the ordinary becomes exotic.
Thea Kovac is a Milwaukee-based
visual artist, poet, and independent art educator who calls her artistic practice The Lost Playground Studio. She paints vivid watercolor and acrylic paintings for public consumption, writes poetry for herself, holds artist residencies in schools and businesses, teaches classes in private and public settings, and hosts Palette Parties for family and business celebrations.
Hours
Open Tuesday through Sunday 7:30 - 3:00
Closed on Mondays