Happy Hour with Arch, Press and Revel

Arch Apothecary 249 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join Arch, Revel, and Press for a pop up event from 4-7pm on Friday 1/25 as we celebrate Arch Apothecary's newest location in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Arch will be showing off their gorgeous new space and providing express beauty services. Revel will have their #revelDIY table set up where guests can make a FREE ceramic ring dish. Hungry? Enjoy sips and mini waffles by Milwaukee-based Press. No RSVP required, just drop in!

Info
Arch Apothecary 249 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-585-0539
