Hard to Say Goodbye

Fundraiser for Northcott Neighborhood House honoring Director Mac Weddle, who is retiring. Social hour 3-4pm, Silent Auction, Dinner, DJ and Performance by National Recording Artist "Ray, Goodman & Brown" Tickets are available at Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 North 6th Street, Milwaukee WI. Phone 414-372-3770. Corporate tables, Reserved tables and single tickets available.