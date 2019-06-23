Hard to Say Goodbye

Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Fundraiser for Northcott Neighborhood House honoring Director Mac Weddle, who is retiring. Social hour 3-4pm, Silent Auction, Dinner, DJ and Performance by National Recording Artist "Ray, Goodman & Brown" Tickets are available at Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 North 6th Street, Milwaukee WI. Phone 414-372-3770. Corporate tables, Reserved tables and single tickets available.

Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
4145592612
