Event time: shows at 7:30 & 9:30

Plenty of comics draw inspiration from current events, but politics loom especially large over the work of standup Hari Kondabolu. A former intern for Hillary Clinton during her days in the senate, Kondabolu rose to prominence with his politically charged routines. Titled for the year it’s predicted that white Americans will be a statistical minority in the United States, his debut album, Waiting for 2042, touched on subjects all too familiar in progressive circles, such as friends threatening to move to Canada if they don’t get their political way and the unrealistic expectations that surrounded Barack Obama.