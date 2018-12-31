Harlem Globetrotters Fan Powered World Tour (1 p.m.)

The Bradley Center may be gone, but this Milwaukee New Year’s Eve tradition remains. The “Sweet Georgia Brown”-loving referee-flummoxing Harlem basketball team keeps will keep their decades-long streak of Dec. 31 appearances in Milwaukee alive with their debut appearance at the Fiserv Forum. Their current “Fan Powered World Tour” promises even more opportunities for fans to interact directly with the players. As always, the Globetrotters are heavy favorites to win these games We’re going to go out on a limb and predict the Globetrotters will win both of these matches.