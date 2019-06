You think your bike is HOT, show it off at the 2019 Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show! Classes include: Antique, VRSC™, Sidecar, Trike, Full Dresser, Stock Sportster, Stock Big Twin, Show Custom, Custom Touring, Radical Custom, Pro Class and Non-H-D Cool Custom. Online registration will be available in June.

Questions Contact: Erica Kaponya at erica.kaponya@harley-davidson.com / 414-287-2742.