Harley- Davidson Museum Gallery Night and Day

Free Museum admission on Friday, July 19 from 5-9 p.m. Regular admission applies on Saturday, July 20.

Come early or stay late and dine at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant located on the H-D Museum campus. Call (414) 287-2778 for reservations or pop in for a drink at the bar. H.O.G members get in free to the Harley-Davidson Museum every day.

Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day, is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and most beginning admirer. This world-class event consistently features 50 venues to explore throughout the downtown Milwaukee area four times a year.